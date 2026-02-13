SLB Rises In Rank Among Top U.S. Patent Holders

MENAFN - 3BL) The 2026 Patent 300® list, a key benchmark of technological innovation, has ranked SLB at number 77 among the top patent holders in the U.S. SLB rose 10 spots from its 2025 position - securing 590 new U.S. patent grants over the past year.

Tell me more

The Patent 300® list is an annual compilation of the top 300 organizations leading in U.S. patenting. Published by Harrity Patent Analytics, a trusted authority on patent data analysis, the list's rankings span a wide range of industries, reflecting a wide variety of entities across different sectors with significant contributions to innovation.

Why it matters

“Our patents reflect the ingenuity, commitment and expertise of our people,” said Demos Pafitis, Chief Technology Officer, SLB.“Each new patent represents our dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering cutting-edge technologies that create tangible value for our customers.”

A culture of innovation

Since the founding of the company a century ago, invention has driven SLB's ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers and partners. Today, SLB has more than 70 technology centers globally where researchers and engineers collaborate on advanced energy innovations.

In 2025, SLB's technologies were recognized in the energy sector by the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards, the Middle East Oil, Gas and Geosciences Show, the Hart Energy Meritorious Awards, and the Offshore Technology Conference Spotlight on New Technology Awards.

These technologies include: Well RadarTM ranging and interception services, StreamTM high-speed intelligent telemetry, OnWaveTM autonomous logging platform, OpenPath FlexTM customizable acid stimulation service, RevealTM wireline surveillance solutions, DualHelixTM multiformation performance bit, DrillSyncTM automated controls platform, AutoProfilerTM automated inline fluid testing, and ElectrisTM completions.

The takeaway

“Behind every SLB technology is a dedicated team of inventors and intellectual property experts,” said Pafitis.“As a technology company, these are the people who invent the future, and they are showing, by the volume of patent grants, SLB's leadership in continuously advancing the energy sector, and beyond.”

Learn more about technology and innovation at SLB here.

