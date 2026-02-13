Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets Senior UN Officials In New York

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met yesterday with UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict H E Vanessa Frazier, at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Office of the Special Representative in the field of protecting children affected by armed conflict.

She also met with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries H E Rabab Fatima, The meeting focused on appropriate implementation strategies for the Doha Programme of Action (DPoA) for the Least Developed Countries, adopted at the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which Qatar hosted in March 2025.