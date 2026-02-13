Prime Minister Participates In Munich Security Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated Friday in the opening of the 62nd session of the Munich Security Conference in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The conference, which continues until Sunday, discusses issues of regional stability, human rights, the Ukrainian crisis and its impact on European security, developments in the Middle East, particularly the war in Gaza and its humanitarian and security repercussions, tensions between major powers, the future of the international system, energy security, cybersecurity, and challenges related to technological advancement and artificial intelligence.