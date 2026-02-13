Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Participates In Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Participates In Munich Security Conference


2026-02-13 02:06:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated Friday in the opening of the 62nd session of the Munich Security Conference in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The conference, which continues until Sunday, discusses issues of regional stability, human rights, the Ukrainian crisis and its impact on European security, developments in the Middle East, particularly the war in Gaza and its humanitarian and security repercussions, tensions between major powers, the future of the international system, energy security, cybersecurity, and challenges related to technological advancement and artificial intelligence.

MENAFN13022026000063011010ID1110737950



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search