President Of Finland Meets Prime Minister

2026-02-13 02:06:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: President of the Republic of Finland HE Alexander Stubb, President, met today with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. The meeting also dealt with the latest regional and international developments, in addition to topics of common interest.

The Peninsula

