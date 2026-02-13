Prime Minister Meets Minister-President Of State Of North Rhine-Westphalia Of Germany

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Friday with Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Hendrik Wust, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.