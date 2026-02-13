Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets President Of Kurdistan Region


2026-02-13 02:06:27
Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq HE Nechirvan Barzani, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance it, in addition to several issues of joint interest.

