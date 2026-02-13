Prime Minister Meets Federal Chancellor Of Austria
Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria HE Christian Stocker on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance it, in addition to several issues of joint interest.
