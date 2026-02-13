Amir Sends Written Message To King Of Sweden

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to HM King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden HE Nadia bint Ahmed Al Shaibi, during her meeting today with First Marshal of the Swedish Royal Court HE Goran Lithell.