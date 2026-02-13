Congratulating Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley On Her Reelection

The United States congratulates Prime Minister Mia Mottley on her clear electoral victory as Prime Minister of Barbados. Under her leadership we look forward to expanding collaboration with the Government of Barbados and to strengthening regional security by deepening cooperation to counter transnational criminal organizations and illicit trafficking. Enhanced cooperation in these areas will support greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Americans and Barbadians.

