Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Bosnia And Herzegovina Chairman Of The Presidency Komšić

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić. Deputy Secretary Landau reaffirmed U.S. support for Bosnia and Herzegovina's political stability and economic prosperity. The two also discussed advancing shared economic priorities, including the Southern Interconnection gas pipeline project, which will strengthen Bosnia and Herzegovina's energy security and provide access to U.S. natural gas.

