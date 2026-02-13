Secretary Rubio's Meeting With German Chancellor Merz

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Munich. They discussed pressing global challenges including securing supply chains, advancing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and strengthening the partnership between the United States and Europe. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Germany's strong support for Ukraine, including over $76 billion in assistance since 2022, and discussed continued coordination on reconstruction efforts.

Secretary Rubio and Chancellor Merz reiterated the importance of deepening the U.S.-German partnership across these critical priorities.