Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of Regions Bank

Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of Regions Bank


2026-02-13 02:05:39
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Nicole M. Ramsey
Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama
Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

MENAFN13022026007934016983ID1110737938



The Federal Reserve

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search