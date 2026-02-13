Ksrelief Donates 100 Tonnes Of Dates To Afghanistan
The handover ceremony was attended by Hafiz Azizur Rahman, Vice President of ARCS; Ali Mohammad Al-Hussan, Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Afghanistan; and Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, Head of KSRelief.
Speaking at the event, the Vice President of ARCS expressed gratitude for the continued support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that the brotherly nation has consistently stood by the Afghan people during difficult times.
He assured that the assistance provided through ARCS would be distributed with full transparency.
Al-Hussan reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan under all circumstances and emphasized that humanitarian assistance efforts would continue and expand.
hz/sa
