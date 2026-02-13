Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Offers Payments To Afghans Stranded In Qatar To Repatriate

US Offers Payments To Afghans Stranded In Qatar To Repatriate


2026-02-13 02:05:35
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States has begun offering financial assistance to Afghan nationals willing to return home, as part of efforts to close a camp in Qatar where many have been stranded for years.

According to Reuters, Paul Kapur, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, told a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia that the State Department had initiated the payments to facilitate the camp's closure. The facility has housed Afghans who have been awaiting resettlement for several years.

Kapur said approximately 150 individuals have already agreed to return under the program.

He emphasized that participation is entirely voluntary.“We are not compelling Afghans to go back to Afghanistan; some have chosen to do so voluntarily, but we are not forcing anyone,” he stated.

Kapur did not disclose the amount being offered to those who opt to return.

hz/sa

MENAFN13022026000174011037ID1110737935



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search