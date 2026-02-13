Reza Hosseinpour's Goal Nominated Among Top 8 AFC Futsal Goals
According to reports, the AFC has invited fans to vote for their favorite goal. Reza Hosseinpour's goal, scored against Malaysia, is among those nominated for the tournament's best goal.
The championship concluded a few days ago, with a total of 166 goals scored, making this one of the highest-scoring editions in the history of the event. Iran secured its 14th title.
The list of nominated goals also features strikes from players representing Thailand, Japan, and Uzbekistan. Fans can cast their votes on the official AFC website.
