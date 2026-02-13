Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Reza Hosseinpour's Goal Nominated Among Top 8 AFC Futsal Goals

Reza Hosseinpour's Goal Nominated Among Top 8 AFC Futsal Goals


2026-02-13 02:05:35
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the eight best goals of the 2026 Asian Futsal Championship in Indonesia, including a goal by Reza Hosseinpour of the Afghanistan national futsal team.

According to reports, the AFC has invited fans to vote for their favorite goal. Reza Hosseinpour's goal, scored against Malaysia, is among those nominated for the tournament's best goal.

The championship concluded a few days ago, with a total of 166 goals scored, making this one of the highest-scoring editions in the history of the event. Iran secured its 14th title.

The list of nominated goals also features strikes from players representing Thailand, Japan, and Uzbekistan. Fans can cast their votes on the official AFC website.

sa

MENAFN13022026000174011037ID1110737933



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search