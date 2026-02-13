IEA Vows To Deepen Ties With Tajikistan: Muttaqi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Foreign Minister emphasized that friendly relations and mutual trust between Afghanistan and Tajikistan remain inviolable, affirming the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's strong commitment to expanding political, economic, trade and cultural cooperation with its neighbor.

Mawlawi Amir Khan Mutaqi highlighted that, as neighboring, brotherly, and Muslim countries with shared cultural and linguistic ties, Afghanistan and Tajikistan can optimally utilize existing opportunities to deepen relations at all levels.

Tajikistan's Ambassador, Saadi Sharifi, noted that his country has important economic projects along the shared border and seeks, in good faith and based on existing realities, to strengthen ties with Kabul.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that both sides exchanged views on establishing a joint economic committee, enhancing border and security cooperation, and coordinating foreign ministry programs for the coming year.

sa