Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bid To Smuggle 38,000Kg Of Silver Foiled In Kandahar

Bid To Smuggle 38,000Kg Of Silver Foiled In Kandahar


2026-02-13 02:05:34
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have foiled an attempt to smuggle 38,000 kilograms of silver in southern Kandahar province.

In a statement, the governor's office said the silver was seized by 205 Al-Badr Corps forces during a patrol in the Mazal Guli area of Spin Boldak district.

The statement did not provide further details but said several smugglers had attempted to transport the silver illegally to a neighboring country.

sa

MENAFN13022026000174011037ID1110737930



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search