Bid To Smuggle 38,000Kg Of Silver Foiled In Kandahar
In a statement, the governor's office said the silver was seized by 205 Al-Badr Corps forces during a patrol in the Mazal Guli area of Spin Boldak district.
The statement did not provide further details but said several smugglers had attempted to transport the silver illegally to a neighboring country.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment