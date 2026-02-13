Bid To Smuggle 38,000Kg Of Silver Foiled In Kandahar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have foiled an attempt to smuggle 38,000 kilograms of silver in southern Kandahar province.

In a statement, the governor's office said the silver was seized by 205 Al-Badr Corps forces during a patrol in the Mazal Guli area of Spin Boldak district.

The statement did not provide further details but said several smugglers had attempted to transport the silver illegally to a neighboring country.

