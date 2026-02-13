France Pledges €2M For Earthquake Relief In Eastern Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) Kabul (Pajhwok): The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), with financial support from France, have launched a €2 million program to assist families affected by the August 2025 earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

In a joint statement by FAO, UNICEF, and the Government of France, it was noted that the program will be implemented in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces with the objectives of restoring food security, improving nutrition, and protecting household livelihoods.

The program is funded under the French Initiative for Food Security and Nutrition (FIFSAN).

According to sources, it will directly benefit 51,870 people in Chawki and Nurgal districts of Kunar province and Dara-i-Noor district of Nangarhar province, while approximately 190,000 people are expected to benefit indirectly.

The statement highlighted that the program's primary goal is to reduce malnutrition among women, adolescent girls, and children under five, particularly in female-headed households and among pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

UNICEF will also strengthen child nutrition counseling, support the prevention and treatment of severe malnutrition, and improve water, hygiene, and environmental health services.

On August 31, around midnight, a severe earthquake struck Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir, and Nuristan provinces. According to the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS), the earthquake measured 6.0 on the Richter scale with a depth of 8 km. Other sources reported a magnitude of 6.2 and a depth of up to 10 km.

The epicenter was located in Nurgal district of Kunar province, which experienced the most damage.

Government statistics indicate the earthquake caused 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries in Kunar province; 12 deaths and 255 injuries in Nangarhar; and 80 injuries in Laghman. In total, 6,782 homes were destroyed.

