Bangladesh's BNP Wins Election Majority, Vows Stability

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a decisive two-thirds majority in Friday's general elections, a result expected to restore political stability after months of unrest following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Early counts in what domestic television channels described as Bangladesh's most competitive election in yearsshowed the BNP and its allies securing at least 212 of 299 parliamentary seats, Reuters reported.

The opposition Jamaat‐e‐Islami and allies took 70 seats, while other parties claimed the remaining seats.

The Election Commission reported the BNP with 181 seats, Jamaat‐e‐Islami with 61, and others with 7, with full official results expected by noon (0600 GMT) on Friday.

Returning to power after 20 years, the BNP thanked voters and called for special prayers for national peace and stability.

The party stressed that no celebratory rallies or processions would be held, despite the commanding win.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), led by youth activists who helped remove Hasina and allied with Jamaat, managed just five of the 30 seats it contested.

Observers say a clear parliamentary outcome is critical for stability in the Muslim-majority nation of 175 million people, where months of unrest have disrupted daily life and key industries, including garments - in which Bangladesh is the world's second-largest exporter.

“A strong majority gives the BNP the parliamentary strength to pass reforms efficiently and avoid legislative paralysis. That alone can create short-term political stability,” said Selim Raihan, economics professor at the University of Dhaka.

BNP leader Tarique Rahman, son of the party's founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, is widely expected to be sworn in as prime minister. He returned to Dhaka in December after 18 years abroad.

In its manifesto, the BNP pledged to prioritize job creation, protect low-income and marginal households, and ensure fair prices for farmers.

“If the factories run regularly and we get our wages on time, that's what matters to us. I just want the BNP government to bring back stability so more orders come to Bangladesh and we can survive,” said Josna Begum, 28, a garment worker and mother of two.

sa