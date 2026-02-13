Shaheen, Japanese Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties, Humanitarian Aid
The Afghan Embassy reported on its X account that the meeting focused on strengthening ties between Afghanistan and Japan, reviewing current political and economic developments, and coordinating on humanitarian assistance and other shared priorities.
Both sides emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to support stability, economic development, and broader diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
