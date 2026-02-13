Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shaheen, Japanese Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties, Humanitarian Aid

2026-02-13 02:05:32
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Ambassador Mohammed Sohail Shaheen in Qatar met with his Japanese counterpart, Masamuto Kinichi, to discuss bilateral relations, the political situation, trade and economic issues, Japanese humanitarian aid, and other topics of mutual interest.

The Afghan Embassy reported on its X account that the meeting focused on strengthening ties between Afghanistan and Japan, reviewing current political and economic developments, and coordinating on humanitarian assistance and other shared priorities.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to support stability, economic development, and broader diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Pajhwok Afghan News

