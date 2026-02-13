Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghan Merchants In Russia Send 40 Tons Of Food Aid To Needy

2026-02-13 02:05:32
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Disaster Preparedness Authority has received 40 tons of food aid donated by Afghan merchants in Russia, which will be distributed to the needy during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a post on X, the authority said the aid consists of 1,000 sacks of flour (25 kg each), 1,000 sacks of rice (10 kg each), and 1,000 containers of oil (5 liters each), totaling 40 tons of food.

Mullah Nooruddin Tarabi, head of the authority, said on Thursday afternoon during the handover that the aid would be distributed transparently and fairly among the needy and affected people, helping to meet their basic needs.

He also urged other merchants, aid organizations, and philanthropists to stand by their communities during these critical times and contribute to supporting those in need.

Pajhwok Afghan News

