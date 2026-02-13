Afghan Merchants In Russia Send 40 Tons Of Food Aid To Needy
In a post on X, the authority said the aid consists of 1,000 sacks of flour (25 kg each), 1,000 sacks of rice (10 kg each), and 1,000 containers of oil (5 liters each), totaling 40 tons of food.
Mullah Nooruddin Tarabi, head of the authority, said on Thursday afternoon during the handover that the aid would be distributed transparently and fairly among the needy and affected people, helping to meet their basic needs.
He also urged other merchants, aid organizations, and philanthropists to stand by their communities during these critical times and contribute to supporting those in need.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment