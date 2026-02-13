Over 40 Radio Stations Obtain Licences Since IEA's Return: Ghafran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Marking World Radio Day, the Ministry of Information and Culture said more than 40 radio stations have been licensed since the Islamic Emirate's return to power, raising Afghanistan's total number of audio media outlets to 228 nationwide.

Khabeeb Ghafran, spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture, said on Thursday, February 13, in an audio message commemorating the day that radio has played a significant and enduring role in Afghanistan for decades.

“In our dear country, radio stations have operated for several decades as audio media, playing an effective and strong role by delivering information, raising public awareness, and broadcasting religious, cultural, social and political programmes,” he said.

“Given this importance, the Ministry of Information and Culture gives special attention to this sector.”

He added that since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), more than 40 radio stations had received operating licences, bringing the total number of audio media outlets across the country to 228.

Ghafran also urged all media organisations to operate effectively and responsibly, taking into account Afghanistan's Islamic and cultural values as well as the ministry's publication policies.

sa