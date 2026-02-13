IEA Calls Extension Of UN Sanctions Mandate Failed Policy

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), reacting to the extension of the mandate of the sanctions monitoring team on Afghanistan, said prolonging sanctions is a failed approach and called for a review of such policies to pave the way for positive and constructive engagement.

The United Nations Security Council has extended for one more year the mandate of the team responsible for monitoring its sanctions against Afghanistan.

Responding to the council's decision, Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the IEA, told Pajhwok Afghan News that just as the imposition of sanctions had yielded no results and proved ineffective, extending them repeats the same failed experience that benefits no one.

He said:“Sanctions deprive a nation of its rights and adversely affect the country. In general, they bring no benefit to any side, and even the sanctioning parties have no justified or logical basis for imposing them. Unfortunately, these are the same failed policies of the past that still persist. This policy should be reconsidered and an approach adopted that leads to a positive outcome and does not deprive nations of their rights. Positive and constructive engagement should also be established.”

Mujahid added:“Unfortunately, either the United Nations does not have the authority to take such action itself, or those circles that do not want positive engagement with Afghanistan have greater influence there.”

