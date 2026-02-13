Artefact Announces Finalists For The Artefact AI Film Festival, Celebrating Global Creativity Powered By AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) .265 festival submissions received, including 223 films from 52 countries.American finalists include The Realm, Rules of Play, and A River in a River

New York, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For this edition, the festival received 265 submissions, including 223 films from 52 countries, reflecting the accelerating momentum of AI-assisted creativity across filmmakers, artists, and new hybrid creator communities.

The festival's second edition explores the theme “(Dis)play”, inviting creators to experiment with play, formats, and perspectives while questioning what we choose to reveal on screen.

American Finalists

Artefact congratulates the American finalists selected this year:



THE REALM - Seif Abdalla

RULES OF PLAY - Jacob Adler A RIVER IN A RIVER - Bruno Lasevicius

Jury and Awards

The 2025/2026 edition jury is chaired by Cédric Klapisch, alongside a multidisciplinary panel spanning cinema, culture, and creative technology.

Awards for the festival include: Grand Prix (€10,000), Jury Prize (€1,000), Audience Prize (€1,000), and the Artefact“Best Use of AI” Prize (incubator-style support for a next short film). The festival culminated with an Awards Ceremony at mk2 in Paris last night.

About Artefact

Artefact is a global leader in data and AI consulting, dedicated to designing AI solutions that positively impact people and organizations. Built on deep data science expertise and cutting-edge AI technologies, Artefact delivers end-to-end AI projects at scale across industries, helping organizations unlock value across their entire value chain.

Festival site:

Company site:

Attachment

Artefact AI Film Festival

CONTACT: Dalyce Semko Artefact 4038693259...