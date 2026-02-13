Romeo Orthopaedics Hosts Successful Open House Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Community Engages with Leading Orthopaedic Expert at Burr Ridge Clinic

Burr Ridge, ILLINOIS, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romeo Orthopaedics, a leader in specialized care for shoulder and elbow conditions, recently welcomed the community to its state-of-the-art facility in Burr Ridge, Illinois, for an open house event held on February 11, 2026. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to engage with the team led by Dr. Anthony A. Romeo, an internationally recognized surgeon with over three decades of experience.







The entire Romeo Orthopaedics team was in attendance to welcome guests and offer tours of their clinic space.

The open house was designed to offer insights into the advanced treatments and personalized care available at Romeo Orthopaedics. Guests were given guided tours of the new clinic, showcasing the cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches used to treat conditions such as shoulder arthritis and sports-related injuries. The event highlighted the practice's commitment to helping patients restore function and move forward with confidence.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Romeo and his team and gain valuable insights into the latest advances in orthopaedic care.

"We are thrilled to have opened our doors to the community and to share the exceptional care and expertise that Romeo Orthopaedics is known for," stated Deanna Moore, Practice Manager of Romeo Orthopaedics. "Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to both elite athletes and everyday patients, and this event was a wonderful opportunity to connect with those we serve."

The open house was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including local residents, healthcare professionals, and sports enthusiasts, all eager to learn more about the services offered at Romeo Orthopaedics. The event underscored the practice's role as a trusted resource for orthopaedic care in the region.

Romeo Orthopaedics continues to set the standard for excellence in the field, driven by a mission to deliver specialized care tailored to each patient's unique needs. The open house event was a testament to the practice's ongoing commitment to community engagement and education.

The open house celebrated the opening of Romeo Orthopaedics' new clinic in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Romeo Orthopaedics

Founded by internationally recognized surgeon Dr. Anthony A. Romeo, Romeo Orthopaedics delivers specialized care for shoulder and elbow conditions. Dr. Romeo has more than three decades of experience and is a leading authority on sports-related injuries. His practice at 60 North Frontage Rd. in Burr Ridge, Illinois, serves both elite athletes and everyday patients, helping people manage chronic pain, restore function, and move forward with confidence.

Press Inquiries

Lauren McGill

lauren [at] 6133634665