Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 28 Cents Per Share & Approval Of Stock Repurchase Plan

ALTAVISTA, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation ("Pinnacle" or the"Company") (OTCQX: PPBN), the one-bank holding company for First National Bank (the"Bank"), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share on February 10, 2026, payable March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 20, 2026.

The $0.28 per share cash dividend is equal to the $0.28 paid last quarter and marks the fifty-fourth consecutive quarter that a dividend has been declared.

Also on February 10, 2026, the Board approved implementation of a Stock Repurchase Plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $3,500,000 of the Company's outstanding common shares through December 31, 2026. The Company may repurchase shares, from time to time at management's discretion, through open market purchases, block trades, and privately-negotiated purchases, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as appropriate opportunities are presented. The actual means and timing of repurchases, as well as the number of shares repurchased under the plan, will depend on a variety of factors, the availability of stock, general market and economic conditions, the trading price of the Company's common stock, alternative uses for capital, the Company's capital ratios, financial condition and liquidity position, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. The stock repurchase plan may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time, and the Company has no obligation to repurchase any amount of its common stock under the plan.

“We are pleased to provide the cash dividend and announce implementation of a stock repurchase plan,” stated Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company and the Bank. Mr. Hall further commented,“The plan is intended to position Pinnacle to pursue appropriate stock acquisition opportunities that provide potential to further enhance shareholder returns.”

Company Information

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization serving Central and Southern Virginia. The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves market areas consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, Halifax, and Pittsylvania, and the Cities of Charlottesville, Danville, and Lynchburg. The Company has a total of nineteen branches with one branch in Amherst County within the Town of Amherst, two branches in Bedford County; five branches in Campbell County, including two within the Town of Altavista, where the Bank was founded; one branch in the City of Charlottesville, three branches in the City of Danville; three branches in the City of Lynchburg; and three branches in Pittsylvania County, including one within the Town of Chatham. The Bank opened a full-service branch in the South Boston area of Halifax County in January of this year, where it also continues to operate a commercial loan production office. First National Bank is in its 118th year of operation.

