Dubai Chambers And Cyprus Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Discuss Strengthening Economic Ties

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently hosted a high-level delegation from the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) to explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic and business cooperation. The discussions focused on ways to enhance trade and investment relations between the two markets.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Mr. Stavros Stavrou, President of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

H.E. Lootah commented:“Our meeting today with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry reaffirms our mutual commitment to enhancing our economic partnership. We see significant potential for growth in areas of shared interest. Dubai Chambers is dedicated to providing all necessary support to facilitate trade and investment, helping Cypriot companies tap into regional and international markets through Dubai, and enabling our local businesses to explore the promising opportunities in Cyprus.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce saw a total of 101 new companies from Cyprus joining the chamber's membership last year. By the end of 2025, the total number of Cypriot companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce had reached 639 reflecting an annual growth rate of 17.7%. Non-oil trade between Dubai and Cyprus reached AED 588 million in 2024.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently launched the Cyprus Business Council with the aim of strengthening joint cooperation between the business communities of Dubai and Cyprus, deepening bilateral trade and investment relations, and fostering partnerships across various sectors.

