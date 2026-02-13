7 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Checkout

Image source: shutterstock

The checkout lane is a carefully designed trap meant to drain your wallet. Retailers know that your willpower is depleted after a long shopping trip. They surround you with high-margin items, hoping you will make an impulse buy while you wait. These items are almost always overpriced compared to buying them elsewhere. You should keep your guard up and avoid these seven specific rip-offs.

1. Single-Serve Beverages

That cold bottle of soda or water in the cooler by the register is a massive waste of money. You are paying two dollars for a single bottle that would cost fifty cents in a multi-pack. It is a convenience tax that adds up if you do it every trip. You should bring your own water bottle or buy the warm 12-packs in the soda aisle. The markup on cold drinks is astronomical.

2. Candy Bars

Candy bars at the checkout are strategically placed at eye level for kids and hungry adults. They are often priced significantly higher per ounce than the bagged candy in the aisle. If you really want a treat, buy a multi-pack from the candy aisle and stash it at home. Buying one every time you shop costs you hundreds of dollars a year. It is an easy habit to break once you see the price difference.

3. Magazines

Glossy magazines are incredibly expensive and usually filled with ads. You are paying six or seven dollars for something you will read once and throw away. You can read the same content for free online or borrow magazines from your local library. If you must have it, a digital subscription is much cheaper. Don't let a catchy headline cost you the price of a lunch.

4. Travel Size Toiletries

Those tiny bottles of shampoo and hand sanitizer are cute, but the unit price is terrible. You are paying a huge premium for the miniature plastic packaging. It is much cheaper to buy a full-sized bottle and refill your own travel containers at home. You should only buy these if you are literally on your way to the airport. Otherwise, walk away and buy the big bottle.

5. Batteries





Image source: shutterstock

Batteries sold at the checkout are often the most expensive ones in the entire store. Retailers know that if you need them, you are desperate and will pay the markup. You should buy batteries in bulk packages at a hardware store or warehouse club. The price per battery is often half of what you pay at the grocery register. Plan so you are never stuck buying them here.

6. Gift Cards

While the face value is the same, buying gift cards at the grocery store often means missing out on rewards. You can often get discounted gift cards at warehouse clubs like Costco. Sometimes, credit card rewards portals offer bonuses for buying gift cards directly. It is not a rip-off per se, but it is a missed opportunity for savings. You should check for better deals before grabbing one off the rack.

7. Phone Chargers

The phone cables and chargers sold at grocery checkouts are usually of low quality. They are priced high because they are targeting people in a panic with a dead phone. These cables often break within a few weeks and charge slowly. You can get much better quality cables online for a fraction of the price. Save your money for a reliable brand.

The Final Test

The checkout lane is the final boss of your grocery trip. If you can navigate it without picking up these seven items, you win. It takes a little discipline to ignore the shiny wrappers and cold drinks. But keeping that money in your pocket is the best reward of all.