403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol“LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable on April 13, 2026 to the holders of record on March 13, 2026.
Contact: Kristie Richey
Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment