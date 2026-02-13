Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend


2026-02-13 01:46:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol“LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable on April 13, 2026 to the holders of record on March 13, 2026.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

