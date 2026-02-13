Faith Leaders Mobilize National Just Like Selma Campaign As Voting Rights Return To Center Of U.S. Debate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As voting rights and civic participation return to the forefront of America's national debate, faith leaders, musicians, and civic partners have launched the nationwide Just Like Selma Civic Engagement Campaign. The initiative aims to mobilize congregations and community institutions in all 50 states and more than 100 cities, drawing on the historic role of houses of worship as centers of education, advocacy, and moral leadership.

The February launch also coincides with the centennial observance of Negro History Week, now recognized as Black History Month. Organizers say the campaign honors that legacy by linking remembrance with action, building social justice awareness and expanding voter engagement efforts rooted in the faith-based organizing model that shaped the Civil Rights Movement.

At the heart of the campaign is Just Like Selma, a new anthem by award-winning composer and faith leader, Nolan Williams Jr. The social justice hymn connects the legacy of the 1965 Selma voting rights movement to today's civic landscape, echoing the historic role of songs such as We Shall Overcome. His NEWorks Productions conceived of this new campaign.

“Just Like Selma reminds us that the work of Selma is not finished, music has always galvanized communities in moments of moral clarity,” said Williams,“That is why we are inviting congregations and civic organizations nationwide to join us in this special hymn-sing project.”

To date, participants representing 19 denominations in 87 cities and 39 states plus the District of Columbia are participating in the campaign. All participating churches and organizations receive resources, including hymn sheet music and presentation toolkits. The resources provide guidance for incorporating the hymn's message and historical context into ongoing social justice activities. To ensure accessibility, all resources are available as downloadable digital files, supporting campaign engagement.



“This campaign reflects the historic role of Black churches as trusted community institutions where civic participation has long been taught as both a right and a responsibility,” said Rev. Dr. David Peoples, President, Progressive National Baptist Convention.“As new generations face renewed battles over democracy, access, and equality, the hymn Just Like Selma reminds us that the courage and strategy of Dr. Martin Luther King and those who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge remain urgently relevant as we move beyond just voter participation to full civic engagement.”

Faith leaders emphasize that the initiative intentionally links remembrance with action, honoring the past while preparing communities for civic participation today.

“As co-founder and long-time chief executive of The Faith & Politics Institute, I've walked with the late Congressman John Lewis and his colleagues across Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge, reflecting on the sacrifice and courage that shaped our democracy,” said Rev Doug Tanner.“Just Like Selma draws a clear and compelling line from that history to the moral choices before us today, urging us to honor that legacy through action.”

Bishop Vashti McKenzie, president and general secretary of the National Council of Churches of Christ said,“The erosion of the Voting Rights Act shows how fragile our democracy has become and reminds us that justice must be actively defended. The faith community stands at the intersection of justice and hope. Protecting democratic access is sacred work, and our collective voice still carries power.”

The campaign will provide support to all faiths, as well as to any churches, educational institutions and civic organizations that want to incorporate the hymn into worship services and social justice activities. Organizations interested in participating can find more information and register for materials on the Just Like Selma web portal.