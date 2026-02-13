FRMI Investors With Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Leading The Fermi Inc. Class Action

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? October 25, 2025 – December 11, 2025

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Fermi Inc. (FRMI) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, Fermi failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its tenant demand for its Project Matador campus; (2) the extent to which Project Matador would rely on a single tenant's funding commitment to finance the construction of Project Matador; and (3) there was a significant risk that that tenant would terminate its funding commitment.

Plaintiff alleges that on December 12, 2025, Fermi revealed the first tenant for the Company's anticipated Project Matador AI campus had terminated its $150 million Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, which would have supplied construction costs for the facility. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $5.16 per share, or 33.8%, to close at $10.09 on December 12, 2025. By the commencement of this action, Fermi stock has traded as low as $8.59 per

share, a 59% decline from the $21.00 per share IPO price.

What can I do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Fermi Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by March 6, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

