New Sweepstakes Casinos USA February 2026: Spree Rated Top New Sweeps Casino

Following in-depth reviews and analysis, CasinoTop10, a renowned iGaming review platform, has ranked Spree

As a newly launched platform, Spree has risen to the top quickly, thanks to generous bonuses, 24/7 customer support, diverse banking options, a user-friendly interface, and a broad gaming library that caters to players of all levels. The site is designed with players' best interests at heart, prioritizing their satisfaction through a seamless online gaming experience that starts with generous rewards and culminates in unforgettable moments.

More importantly, Spree celebrates its players at every stage of their online gaming journey, keeping the gaming environment fresh and lively. The platform stands out further by blending modern gaming options with timeless classics, featuring unique storylines, creative gameplay features, and additional bonus rounds.

To learn more about Spree, visit the official website here.

Irresistible Bonuses and Offers

One of Spree's standout features is its generous bonuses and offers that reward players for their trust and time, celebrating them with irresistible promotions that extend playtime and boost player bankrolls from the outset. Upon completing the simple sign-up process, players are greeted with a generous welcome offer worth 1,000,000 Gold Coins (GC) plus 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins (SC) to explore the broad gaming collection and wager on their favorite games for free, setting them up for success from the very beginning.

With such a generous welcome package, players can learn new rules, try new strategies, and test their skills without risking real money, reducing the upfront cost that might discourage new players from joining the site. Unlike other sweepstakes casinos that offer players limited coin packages, Spree has gone above and beyond to ensure players receive unmatched coin packages, giving them a strong head start as they kick off their online gaming journey. Even after claiming the generous welcome package, Spree continues to reward its players with ongoing offers and promotions, including reload bonuses, cashback, and daily login rewards that can be accumulated into substantial cash prizes over time.

The magic does not end there. Spree offers special promotions throughout the year to celebrate new game releases and holidays, surprising players with bonus credits when they least expect it. To make the bonuses even more exciting, Spree pairs each bonus with free spins that grant access to select slots, opening the door to more winning opportunities for slot enthusiasts. The VIP program has become a fan favorite, rewarding players with exclusive benefits such as birthday gifts, luxury trips, early access to new games, personalized customer support, fast payouts, and dedicated account managers.

To learn more about Spree's bonuses and promotions, visit the official website here.

Broad Gaming Collection

Beyond generous offers and promotions, Spree offers a wide array of gaming options that suit different player needs and preferences, whether you're starting out small or returning to claim top prizes. To curate top gaming options, the casino has partnered with trusted software providers including Relax Gaming, Playson, BGaming, RubyPlay, Playtech, 3 Oaks Gaming, and Habanero. Working with these powerhouses has enabled the site to deliver outstanding games that blend excitement with high-quality graphics and sharp visuals, replicating the real casino experience.

Slots are at the core of the broad gaming catalogue, featuring 3-reel slots and 5-reel video slots with fantasy-, movie-, and adventure-inspired themes. These games do not require players to learn complex rules or develop advanced strategies; they simply need to spin the reels, with each spin bringing them closer to impressive payouts. Table games are also part of the lineup, featuring baccarat, roulette, and blackjack, each with immersive soundtracks, high-quality graphics, and smooth performance across desktop and mobile devices.

Live dealer experiences elevate online gaming, allowing players to interact with fellow players and professional card dealers as the action is streamed from professional studios. Those who are into specialty games have not been left behind either. Spree offers quick gaming options, such as Keno and Scratch cards, that let players enjoy a lively online experience and earn top prizes without committing long gaming hours. Tournament-style games have added to the already impressive gaming options, where players get to compete against their peers, showcase their gaming prowess, move up the leader board, and claim bragging rights.

To learn more about Spree's game library, visit the official website here.

User-Friendly Platform and Mobile Gaming

Spree's user-friendly platform has made it a force to be reckoned with, inviting players to complete the simple sign-up process, claim the generous welcome bonus, and start creating unmatched gaming experiences. From the moment one logs in, they are greeted by well-organized gaming categories, responsive buttons, well-positioned menus, clear icons, and a smart search bar that suggests gaming options based on their preferences and wagering history.

The site is updated regularly to add advanced gaming features, improve graphics, and optimize performance as new devices are released in a rapidly growing market. Its simple layout eliminates unnecessary buttons and menus that might frustrate new players when they first browse the site. Spree has designed a state-of-the-art mobile gaming experience that puts control directly in players' hands, enabling them to enjoy their favorite games without logging in to their personal computers.

Casino games are now a click away, with push notifications that update players on new game releases, the best bonuses, and gaming tips, keeping them engaged at all times, whether on the go or relaxing at home after a long day. Key features, including account settings, game categories, and deposit and withdrawal options, are easily accessible to Android, iOS, and Windows users. Even better, the site can be accessed on tablets and smartphones with the same level of quality and performance, including on smaller screens.

To learn more about Spree's mobile gaming options, visit the official website here.

Responsible Gaming

Spree is built on trust, care, and honesty, prioritizing player safety and well-being throughout the online gaming journey. The site encourages players to balance real-life activities with online gaming, advising them to set a budget and stick to it, even during a winning streak.

Additionally, the site offers educational materials and resources to educate players on the dangers of online gaming addiction and how to avoid being addicted. Players can control their gaming habits through tools such as self-exclusion, daily deposit limits, and temporary account deactivation for those who are experiencing severe online gambling issues. Spree also provides links to professional counselling services, such as GamCare and GambleAware, which offer 24/7 helplines.

About Spree

Spree is an online gaming platform offering casino games, including table games, slots, live dealer games, and specialty games. As an up-and-coming casino, Spree has cemented its position as a leading site in the online gaming market, delivering an experience like no other. Spree is set to dominate the online casino gaming space in 2026 and beyond, making it a top choice for new and experienced players.



Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute gambling advice, legal advice, or an endorsement of any platform. If readers choose to access third-party services through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to them. Participation in sweepstakes or online gaming platforms is subject to applicable state laws and eligibility requirements.

