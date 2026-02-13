Former IPS Officer Detained By Patna Police Over Social Media Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Former IPS officer Amitabh Kumar Das was detained by Patna Police on Friday for allegedly spreading misleading information and using abusive language on social media in connection with the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in the state capital.

According to official sources, the action was taken under Case No. 44/26 registered at Chitragupt Nagar police station.

The case relates to the death of a student preparing for NEET at Shambhu Girls' Hostel, which had triggered widespread public attention and debate.

Police alleged that Amitabh Kumar Das repeatedly posted objectionable and abusive content on social media platforms regarding the sensitive case and circulated unverified and misleading information, which could potentially disturb public order and hamper the ongoing investigation.

A Patna Police team conducted a search at Das's flat in Pataliputra on Friday evening, where officials reportedly examined digital devices and documents for several hours.

The operation drew attention within the apartment complex due to the prolonged police presence.

Following the search, Amitabh Das was taken into custody and brought to the police station for further questioning.

While being taken into custody, Das appeared agitated and accused the government of deliberately framing him.

He claimed before the media that the search was politically motivated and alleged that the police team attempted to plant objectionable material in his residence to falsely implicate him in serious cases.

Police officials said the former IPS officer's social media activity was influencing public perception of the case and posed a potential risk to law and order.

They added that spreading misinformation during an active investigation is a serious matter and that appropriate legal action was necessary.

The suspicious death at Shambhu Girls' Hostel remains under investigation, and police have reiterated their appeal to the public to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious at the hostel in the Chitragupt Nagar locality on January 6 and succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on January 11.

The post-mortem and FSL reports stated that sexual assault cannot be ruled out.