Midlife Reinvented: Registered Dietitian Launches Thrive 40 Project To Help Women Reclaim Energy, Confidence, And Health

Functional medicine dietitian and midlife health mentor May Tom, MPH, RD, IFMCP, announces the launch of her first signature course, the Thrive 40 Project, a transformative 12-week guided curriculum designed specifically for busy, high-achieving women who want to stop guessing about their health and start thriving in midlife and beyond.

The Thrive 40 Project is actively supporting participants as they rebuild energy, balance hormones, improve sleep, ease stress, and create sustainable habits for everyday life. Founding members enjoy special perks and pricing.

“In my 15 years working in clinical nutrition and functional medicine, I've seen so many women silently suffer - exhausted, foggy, out of balance, and told that the best they can expect is to 'just get older,'” said May Tom, founder of the Thrive 40 Project.“This course is designed so women don't have to figure it all out alone. We give them clarity, community, accountability, and science-backed strategies to finally feel in control of their health again.”

At its core, the Thrive 40 Project meets women where they are, overwhelmed, run down, and confused about what's“normal” and takes them on a structured journey toward clarity, confidence, and long-term wellness. Built around six core pillars of midlife health, the program blends expert coaching, personalized testing, community support, and practical action steps. The curriculum includes:

Vision, Habits & Identity Reset - helping participants define the life and health they want and begin shifting habits with intention.



Building Muscle & Body Confidence - weekly strength-focused strategies that help women feel toned, energized, and capable.



Detoxing & Reducing Toxin Exposure - practical, sustainable swaps that support the body without extreme measures.



Diet & Food Freedom - empowering women to understand foods that balance hormones and fuel metabolism.



Circadian Rhythm & Sleep Reset - tools to restore deep, restorative sleep and synchronize daily rhythms for better energy.



Stress Management & Resiliency - techniques to replace overwhelm with calm, confidence, and control.



Each participant begins with a 60-minute one-on-one onboarding strategy session with May, during which they explore their personal health history, goals, and lab testing recommendations.

Weekly small-group coaching calls with May and other women in the program foster connection, support, and accountability, creating a sense of community that many participants describe as a“sisterhood of resilience and hope.” All live sessions are recorded and available in the Thrive Portal, along with video trainings, meal plans, and tools that make the course accessible even for women with busy schedules.

The Thrive 40 Project is already generating excitement among women who relate to the midlife struggle Tom openly acknowledges, from unexplained fatigue and mood swings to feeling invisible in their own lives.“This program showed me that midlife doesn't have to mean declining energy and strength,” said participant Kimberly V., age 53.“I feel stronger, sharper, and more hopeful than I have in years.”

What sets this course apart is its emphasis on science + soul, blending evidence-based strategies with compassionate coaching and a curated community of women who uplift one another. It reframes midlife not as a period of loss, but as a powerful opportunity to rewrite one's health story together.

The Thrive 40 Project invites women to stop trusting Google or generic advice and to work with a trained expert who understands how midlife physiology interacts with hormones, metabolism, sleep, stress, and aging. With early-enrollment pricing and bonus support for founding members, the program offers a unique opportunity to shape an experience that will influence future cohorts.

Registrations are now open on the May Tom's Thrive 40 Project website, with options for payment plans or full tuition savings. Women interested in reclaiming confidence, energy, and control of their health are encouraged to join before the program begins.

May is a sought-after media source and has been featured in U.S. News & World Report, Parade, Eating Well, and other publications.

About May Tom

May Tom, MPH, RD, IFMCP, is a registered dietitian and certified functional medicine practitioner with over 15 years of experience helping women decode their health and thrive. Through clinical work, personalized coaching, and educational programming, she equips high-achieving women with the tools to move from confusion to clarity and from fatigue to lasting energy.