Air Filters For Wildfire Smoke: Protect Your Lungs: Camfil's Guide To Indoor Air Quality During Wildfire Season

Riverdale, NJ, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With wildfire frequency and intensity surging from year to year, protecting indoor environments has become more crucial than ever. As wildfires continue to pose a growing threat to public health and safety, Camfil USA is emphasizing the importance of high-efficiency air filtration to safeguard indoor air quality (IAQ).

Wildfire smoke contains a complex mix of fine particulate matter and toxic gases, which can easily infiltrate buildings through gaps, windows, and ventilation systems. Prolonged exposure to these pollutants can lead to serious health risks, ranging from respiratory and cardiovascular problems to neurological effects. Vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions are particularly at risk.

"High-efficiency air filtration is one essential strategy for protecting IAQ during wildfire events. Filters with higher Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV-A) ratings are designed to capture finer particles, significantly reducing the concentration of smoke and pollutants indoors," explains Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials, at Camfil USA. "When paired with well-maintained HVAC systems, these filters serve as a critical defense against the serious health risks posed by wildfire smoke."

Camfil USA offers advanced air filtration solutions that are key to improving IAQ during wildfire conditions. High-MERV-A rated filters can capture fine particulate matter with impressive efficiency. Additionally, HEPA filters, which capture a minimum of 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, provide one of the highest levels of air filtration available today. For gaseous pollutants present in wildfire smoke, specialized molecular filters, such as carbon filters, are necessary to remove harmful volatile organic compounds and odors from indoor air.

Wildfires are increasingly becoming a year-round phenomenon, with smoke impacting regions far beyond the burn zones. Camfil's solutions include tailored strategies for residential, commercial, and industrial settings, ensuring comprehensive protection for different environments.

For residential use, Camfil's CityPleat air filters and stand-alone CamCleaner CC500 air purifier offer convenient and effective solutions. For larger applications in commercial and public buildings, multi-stage filtration systems such as Camfil's line of CamCleaners, combine prefilters, final filters, and HEPA filters to maximize efficiency and cost-effectiveness. By mitigating the harmful health effects of wildfire smoke, Camfil's air filtration solutions also help reduce related economic impacts, including healthcare costs and productivity losses.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at .

