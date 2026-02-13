New ANSR Report Outlines 2026 Vision For Global Capability Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - February 13, 2026 - -

ANSR has officially released "GCC HR Predictions 2026," a comprehensive industry report featuring exclusive strategic perspectives from human resources leaders at some of the world's largest enterprises. The detailed publication outlines a decisive and fundamental shift for the industry, predicting that Global Capability Centers will rapidly evolve from their traditional roles as execution hubs into strategic headquarters for global talent, innovation, and enterprise leadership. For organizations seeking to understand the foundational operating models driving this massive sector transformation, provides a comprehensive overview of the modern capability center landscape.

The new report aggregates critical insights and forward-looking strategies from senior executives at major corporations including Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Diageo, Kenvue, Northern Tool + Equipment, Saks, and Societe Generale. A central theme emerging from these leaders is the transition from rigid, role-based hierarchies to dynamic "skills-first" operating models. The analysis suggests that by 2026, the maturity of a Global Capability Center will no longer be measured simply by headcount growth or cost savings, but by "capability density"-the ability to rapidly assemble cross-functional teams to solve complex business problems.

Saif Ahmed Shareef, Operations and Strategy Director at Delta Air Lines Technology Hub, noted in the report that while technical talent is abundant, the future differentiator will be translating that capability into tangible business impact and customer empathy. He emphasized that while AI helps compress delivery times in areas like Quality Assurance, most organizations are still waiting for higher maturity in human-centric processes, necessitating a "human-in-the-loop" approach for critical functions. Similarly, Barnali Bhattacharjee of FedEx Advanced Capability Community emphasized that sustainable talent ecosystems must balance external attraction with strong internal mobility. She predicts that agility will define future workforce models, with organizations building flexible structures that can adapt quickly to shifting market dynamics and technological advancements.

The publication also deeply analyzes the changing role of Artificial Intelligence in the workforce. Mitesh Manubarwala, HR Director at Diageo, observed that the future center will be AI-enabled, with end-to-end process platforms flattening traditional pyramids. He argues that centers will operate with lower headcounts but higher cost per employee as AI shifts the value proposition from labor arbitrage to capability differentiation. This view is supported by Dr. Rajesh Puneyani of Kenvue, who predicts a quantum shift where work is decomposed into capability clusters supported by enterprise-wide platforms matching people to projects based on skills rather than job titles. He envisions cross-functional teams assembling quickly to solve specific problems, much like "mini functional ecosystems."

Leadership evolution is another critical focus of the predictions. Richa Jain, Managing Director at Northern Tool & Equipment, described a "second headquarters" effect where leaders in India are stepping into global ownership roles. She emphasized that credibility is now defined by end-to-end ownership of results rather than activity reporting, driven by outcome-based role design. Shirl Pinto of Saks added that the demand for regional leaders who can influence without authority and operate across global contexts will intensify as centers take on end-to-end ownership. She notes that skills velocity will soon outweigh static capability as a key metric.

Culture remains a decisive differentiator in this new landscape. Sunil Shah, Global Head at Societe Generale Global Solutions Center, stressed that talent architecture must be reinvented to remain relevant. He argues that Global Capability Centers thriving in 2026 will be those that treat people strategy as business strategy, investing early in AI-era capability building. He suggests a "build and buy" approach to secure a pipeline of leaders with proven delivery records. The complete collection of these leadership insights and detailed predictions is available in the eBook, which charts the course for the next phase of workforce transformation.

