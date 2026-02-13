Why Finland Had No Choice But To Legalize Online Gambling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government report confirms 50% offshore market leakage as Finland prepares 2027 transition to a regulated multi-license gambling framework

Bonusetu examines the strategic pivot in Helsinki's gambling policy, as the Finnish government moves to dissolve its long-standing monopoly by July 1, 2027. This decision is a response to a documented failure of the“restriction-based” model.

According to the government's official assessment in HaVM 28/2025 vp, the current system has reached a breaking point, with roughly half of the nation's digital gambling volume occurring outside the domestic regulatory umbrella.

The 50% Market Leakage and Economic Reality

The primary catalyst for this historic reform is the rapid decline of the state monopoly's digital market share. Bonusetu market data reinforces the government's admission: as consumers migrated to mobile and high-speed web platforms, the state-owned provider could no longer compete with the efficiency and variety offered by international online casinos.

The government's move toward a multi-license system acknowledges that the demand for diverse gaming products has outgrown the current monopoly. To understand the scale of this demand, one can examine the current market landscape of ('all online casinos'), which includes hundreds of international operators catering to Finnish players.

“This statistic is a definitive reality check,” explains Tommi Korhonen, CEO of Bonusetu.“Finnish players have been utilizing their digital freedom to access global platforms for years. By 2024, nearly 50% of the €1.3 billion digital market had already migrated to offshore entities. The government faced a binary choice: continue to lose hundreds of millions in tax revenue or implement a multi-license system that captures this existing demand.”

From“Restriction” to the“Channeling” Strategy

The 2027 Gambling Reform introduces a fundamental shift in the state's role, moving from a strategy of total restriction to one of active channeling. The“Channeling Rate” is now the primary metric of success for the Ministry of the Interior. The goal is to direct at least 90% of Finnish players toward a locally licensed environment by offering a competitive market with a transparent 22% tax rate.

This transition acknowledges that digital borders are porous. Rather than attempting to block access-a tactic that has proven technically and legally insufficient-the state will now license international operators who agree to comply with Finnish laws regarding Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and consumer protection.

The Social and Regulatory Cost of Inaction

One of the most compelling arguments for legalization is the restoration of player safety. Under the monopoly system, the Finnish state could not protect citizens who encountered issues on unlicensed international platforms. The absence of a centralized oversight mechanism meant that responsible gaming tools were fragmented and inconsistent.

The new legislation introduces a centralized self-exclusion register (keskitetty pelinestojärjestelmä), a tool that was previously impossible to implement across competing offshore brands. Once the reform is fully enacted, a player can self-exclude from every licensed operator in Finland with a single action. This infrastructure allows the state to fulfill its duty of care in a way that the isolationist monopoly model never could.

The Economic Impact: Recovering Lost Revenue

Beyond safety, the economic implications of the reform are substantial. Bonusetu analysts estimate that the“grey market” leakage resulted in an annual tax deficit of approximately €150 million to €250 million. By legalizing and licensing the market, these funds will be redirected back into the Finnish national budget, specifically earmarked for the prevention of gambling-related harm and the support of cultural initiatives.

“This is not about encouraging more gambling,” says Tommi Korhonen.“It is about the state taking responsibility for the activity that is already happening. The monopoly worked for physical machines in the 1990s, but it was unable to survive the transparency and speed of the modern internet. Legalization provides the state with the tools to tax, regulate, and protect.”

