How Conservation Is Shaping The Future Value Of Art Collections

Apollo Auctions & Gamma Conservation: Enhancing Value Through Collaboration

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting a new standard in the art and antiquities market, Apollo Auctions and Gamma Conservation have formed a strategic collaboration that places conservation expertise at the heart of collecting. At a time when the art and antiquities market increasingly recognises conservation as essential to sustaining long-term value, this collaboration strengthens transparency around condition, preservation, and responsible stewardship, reinforcing confidence among collectors and dealers alike.

By uniting Apollo Auctions' expertise in ancient art with Gamma Conservation's specialist knowledge in conservation, collections care, and material analysis, the partnership enhances transparency and informed decision-making at every stage of the auction lifecycle. From pre-sale assessment and presentation to guidance on long-term care beyond the point of sale, conservation-led insight ensures objects enter the market with greater visual clarity, structural stability, and overall desirability.

“Every object has a future beyond the moment of sale,” says Kirilova.“Our role is to help collectors understand how to care for their acquisitions responsibly, ensuring their cultural and material integrity is preserved. Through careful assessment and targeted conservation guidance, we help objects reach the market with greater confidence and realise their full potential value.”

Gamma Conservation operates from its London studio in West Kensington and works internationally through a trusted network of vetted specialist conservators, matching each project to the most suitable conservator based on media, condition, and location. Services include fine art and antiquities conservation, condition surveys, collections care programmes, display and mount fabrication, and material analysis. Gamma's flexible, streamlined approach enables responsive turnaround times without compromising precision or discretion, giving dealers and collectors a key advantage in the time-sensitive auction environment.

“Every object carries a material and cultural history that must be understood and respected,” adds Marie Miller, co-founder of Gamma.“Our role is to analyse and stabilise each object carefully in order to advise on how best to preserve it, so that its story continues long after it leaves the auction floor.”

Apollo Auctions recognises that today's buyers are discerning and well-informed, valuing not only aesthetic and historical significance, but also expert guidance on conservation and collections care practices. As provenance research and ethical considerations remain central to the antiquities field, conservation insight provides further reassurance by supporting informed bidding and strengthening confidence in and outside of the saleroom.

“Apollo Auctions has always placed research at the heart of its practice,” says Dr Ivan Bonchev, Director at Apollo.“Working with Gamma Conservation allows us to enhance that commitment by drawing on specialist expertise. This collaboration provides our clients with the tools and knowledge needed to preserve these objects responsibly for the future.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift within the art market: Conservation is no longer viewed as a reactive measure, but as a fundamental driver in determining, maintaining, and enhancing an artwork's long-term value. For dealers, this includes stock that is consistently well cared for and confidently positioned for sale. For collectors, it means acquisitions that can be safely displayed, preserved, and enjoyed, potentially enhancing future value.

“Conservation is a form of storytelling,” says Galia Kirilova, co-founder of Gamma Conservation.“It gives a voice to the makers and ensures their legacy is preserved through the objects they created.” In this context, conservation becomes a dialogue-connecting an object's past with the responsibility of its future custodians.

As collectors place growing emphasis on condition, preservation, and responsible stewardship, the collaboration between Apollo Auctions and Gamma Conservation reinforces the role of conservation as a cornerstone of long-term value and market confidence. By combining auction expertise with conservation leadership, Apollo Auctions and Gamma Conservation are elevating standards for informed, ethical, and sustainable engagement-honouring the past while supporting collectors in the present and future.

