Favor Home Solutions Observes Homeowners Planning Sales Earlier

As housing decisions grow more uncertain, homeowners are increasingly evaluating selling options earlier, driven by rising repair costs, longer listing timelines, and greater financial risk tied to timing mistakes.

This shift toward earlier decision-making has become more noticeable in recent months, according to activity observed by Favor Home Solutions, a residential home-buying company based in Jonesborough, Tennessee, that operates in the we buy houses in East Tennessee market.

Instead of preparing homes for market immediately, some homeowners are initiating conversations earlier in the decision process. These discussions often occur before repairs are scheduled, inspections are ordered, or real estate agents are contacted. In many cases, homeowners are not yet committed to selling but are assessing whether the potential risks align with their current circumstances.

Housing market conditions have contributed to this shift. After several years of rapid price growth, market behavior has become less predictable across many regions. According to Redfin, nearly one in four homes listed in the United States in 2024 experienced at least one price reduction. Higher borrowing costs and more selective buyer behavior have added uncertainty, particularly for sellers facing longer listing periods.

As a result, the financial consequences of misjudging timing have increased. Homeowners may encounter unexpected repair demands, inspection-related renegotiations, or extended carrying costs if a property does not sell as quickly as anticipated. These factors appear to be encouraging earlier planning rather than faster selling.

Caleb Luketic, owner of Favor Home Solutions, said many early conversations now focus on managing uncertainty. Homeowners frequently raise concerns about repair expenses, inspection outcomes, and how long a property may remain on the market. Others are dealing with inherited properties or personal changes that make prolonged renovation or marketing timelines less practical.

The age of housing stock also plays a role. In many parts of Tennessee, homes are older and often require ongoing maintenance. Roof replacements, HVAC upgrades, and plumbing repairs can significantly affect the cost of preparing a property for sale. For some homeowners, these expenses raise questions about whether traditional listing paths align with their financial or timing priorities.

Population growth continues to support housing demand across the state, including from buyers relocating from higher-cost regions. However, properties in certain markets are spending more time on the market than in previous years. This has altered seller expectations and increased sensitivity to preparation and timing decisions.

Favor Home Solutions purchases homes as-is across multiple Tennessee markets. While cash home sales are well established, the company reports that homeowners are engaging in discussions earlier than in prior years. According to the company, this reflects a broader shift toward proactive planning, as sellers seek clarity before committing to a course of action that may involve significant time or financial investment.

Similar patterns are being observed nationally. As buyer behavior becomes more cautious and transaction timelines lengthen, sellers in many regions are spending more time assessing their options. Earlier evaluation allows homeowners to better understand trade-offs before entering the market, rather than responding to challenges after listing.

Many inquiries received by Favor Home Solutions involve practical situations, including families managing inherited homes, landlords reassessing rental portfolios, or owners of vacant properties. In these cases, homeowners often prioritize predictability and control over maximizing sale price.

This trend does not necessarily indicate a weakening housing market. Instead, it reflects a more deliberate approach to selling, shaped by higher costs, longer timelines, and increased sensitivity to risk. As market conditions continue to normalize, earlier planning may remain part of how homeowners approach selling decisions.

About Favor Home Solutions

Favor Home Solutions is a residential home-buying company based in Jonesborough, Tennessee. The company purchases homes as-is across multiple Tennessee markets and works with homeowners seeking alternatives to traditional property listings.

