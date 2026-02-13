SEGG Media Unlocks $20M+ In Annual Revenue By Finalizing Terms To Secure Controlling Interest In Veloce Media Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction Closing Date Set for Next Tuesday, February 17

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the“Company” or“SEGG Media”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announced that it has agreed to binding terms to acquire at least a majority interest in Veloce Media Group ("Veloce"), one of the fastest-growing and market leading platforms operating at the intersection of sport, gaming and digital media.









The completion date for consummating the acquisition is set for Tuesday, February 17, 2026, which will result in SEGG Media acquiring a controlling interest of Veloce, enabling consolidation for accounting and reporting purposes and direct control. The transaction values Veloce at approximately $61 million (£45 million) and is projected to contribute in excess of $20 million in additional annual revenue which will begin to be reported in the first quarter of 2026. SEGG Media's management views Veloce as a foundational international platform that aligns with the Company's strategy of acquiring cash-generative, media-driven sports assets capable of scaling across sponsorship, content, and commerce.

The acquisition of Veloce will be completed through a blend of cash consideration and SEGG Media common shares priced at $10 per share. The Veloce acquisition is one that the Company has been hyper-focused on for months and completing the transaction is a paradigm shift for SEGG Media and its shareholders. The targeted acquisition of Veloce by SEGG Media signals the Company's rapid evolution into a diversified global sports and media group.

Veloce's recent acquisition of Quadrant, co-founded by the current Formula 1 Champion Lando Norris, is a significant and rapidly growing gaming and lifestyle company. With a portfolio of blue-chip commercial partners and direct revenue generation in apparel and product sales the Quadrant business will continue to play a key role in the revenue growth of Veloce and SEGG Media.

Darryl Eales, Veloce Director and investor and formerly CEO of Lloyd's Development Capital, commented: “I'm truly excited by the potential of the Veloce and SEGG partnership. High-quality, driven, and aligned management teams are crucial for the delivery of strong shareholder value creation. The combined leadership creates a powerful platform for significant and rapid growth, underpinned by both SEGG's exciting brands and well-founded sports and entertainment strategy and Veloce's multi-stream revenue platform and strong financial performance.

“Both the Veloce team and the SEGG Board have remained relentless in executing the transaction - even as SEGG completed the final stages of its turnaround - driven by a combined belief in the significant scale of the opportunity that exists post-completion. With the combined value of Veloce, SEGG, and additional pipeline acquisitions, receiving consideration in $10 SEGG stock represents significant upside for Veloce shareholders.”

Daniel Bailey, CEO of Veloce Media Group, said:“This acquisition represents a defining moment not only for Veloce, but for SEGG Media as a group. From the outset, it was clear that our businesses share a common vision for building a global, digitally led sports media platform with ambition and long-term commercial strength.

“The combination of SEGG Media's access to public markets and strategic focus with Veloce's brands, partnerships and proven revenue model creates a powerful foundation for accelerated expansion.”

Veloce's ecosystem spans championship-winning esports teams, athlete-led content platforms, sustainable motorsport series, and a commercial portfolio supported by global brands including McLaren, Revolut, VISA, LEGO, Microsoft, Hilton, E.ON, and Thrustmaster.

Driving over 500 million views per month, Veloce brings with it rapidly growing and diversified revenue streams across digital content, esports, motorsport and brand partnerships, reporting $17.5 million (£12.8 million) in revenue for its latest reported financial period.

Since the start of 2026, SEGG Media's strategy has been firmly focused on executing fundamental acquisitions designed to accelerate its growth by establishing a scalable and profitable revenue-generating platform. The integration of Veloce's business and revenue positions SEGG Media to capitalize on accelerating global demand across sport, media, gaming and digital entertainment, with a clear focus on creating genuine value to the Company driven by consistently improving return on invested capital (ROIC) and sustaining high-quality revenue growth with higher profit margins.

Robert Stubblefield, CFO and Interim CEO and President of SEGG Media, said:“The acquisition of Veloce Media Group is a pivotal acquisition for the Company and a clear validation of the strategic direction we set at the start of 2026. Veloce delivers scale, rapidly growing revenues and high-quality commercial partnerships that materially strengthen our profile.

“This acquisition of Veloce and its subsidiary Quadrant springboards SEGG Media to immediately unlocking significant revenue for the Company, which creates long-term shareholder value especially as we integrate a best-in-class digital sports and media platform into the Company. Simply put, it's a gamechanger!”

Closing is subject to final legal review, completion of definitive documentation, and customary closing conditions.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“initiatives,”“continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

