Cryptomondays To Host Featured Event At Ethdenver And Conduct Curated Studio Interviews With Web3 Innovators

Denver, USA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays is proud to announce its high-impact presence at ETHDenver, featuring a premier community event and an exclusive interview series hosted at the official ETHDenver Studios. As a featured event on the ETHDenver 2026 Official Side Event Calendar, CryptoMondays will bring together a global community of founders, investors, technologists, and community leaders to explore the next era of decentralized systems.

The Main Event: CryptoMondays ETHDenver The gathering will take place at Improper City (Blockspace Church), located at 1725 E 30th Ave, Denver, CO. Attendees can expect a high-energy environment designed to foster meaningful innovation and networking, complete with an open bar and appearances by special guests.

Kyle Rojas – Ethereum Foundation

Snax – Founder of Pizza DAO David Shengart – CoinTelegraph Accelerator

Hosted by Lou Kerner, Alizah Whitney Johnson, Wayne Marcel, and several other community leaders, the event requires registration approval and token ownership verification via wallet. Interested participants can register at:.

The Studio Interview Series in addition to the community meetup, CryptoMondays, will conduct a series of curated on-site interviews at the official ETHDenver Studios. Led by Alizah Whitney Johnson, host of CryptoMondays Austin, the series aims to amplify projects creating long-term impact and highlight the "real builders" in the space.







Web3 and AI

Blockchain Infrastructure

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Emerging Technologies

"The intention is clear: highlight real builders, share substantive conversations, and amplify projects creating long-term impact," Alizah stated.

How to Participate Interview spots are limited and highly curated. Companies that are launching, scaling, or redefining decentralized technology and wish to be considered for a studio interview are encouraged to reach out. To apply, candidates should DM Alizah Whitney Johnson on X or message her via LinkedIn with a short overview of their project.

Registration Link: Interview Inquiries: DM Alizah on X (Twitter)

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, an AI Web3 Accelerator, a Bitcoin Treasury, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

