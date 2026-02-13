K12 Tutoring Wins 2025 Tech & Learning Award For Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company recognized for scalable tutoring solutions with proven academic outcomes

RESTON, VA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12 Tutoring, a high-impact online tutoring provider, has been named a winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence. The provider is recognized for delivering measurable academic impact across grade levels through research-backed, scalable tutoring solutions. K12 Tutoring is part of K12, a national leader in online learning for 25 years.

Designed for K–12 learners, K12 Tutoring supports students through live, small-group virtual instruction led by state-certified teachers. The program partners with school districts, individual families, and K12-powered schools. Together, these partnerships provide consistent, targeted academic support that fits seamlessly into the school day and aligns with state standards and local instructional priorities.

In 2025, K12 Tutoring earned and expanded Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level II and Level III validation, based on independent, third-party studies demonstrating significant academic gains in reading and math. The strongest outcomes were observed among students who began the year with the greatest learning needs, highlighting the impact of consistent, sustained tutoring over time.

“As districts and families look beyond short-term recovery, there's a growing need for tutoring models built for long-term impact, quality, and measurable outcomes,” said Jennifer Moore, General Manager of K12 Tutoring.“Our focus is designing a flexible solution that works across learning environments while delivering consistent results for students.”

To date, K12 Tutoring has delivered over 300,000 tutoring sessions to thousands of students nationwide, delivering consistent academic support across diverse learning environments.

For more information about K12 Tutoring, visit .

About K12 Tutoring

K12 Tutoring provides high-quality, flexible, and convenient online tutoring services designed to support every student's academic journey. With state-certified tutors, personalized learning plans, and a broad range of subject offerings, K12 Tutoring helps students excel-whether they're seeking advanced instruction or extra academic support. K12 Tutoring is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., a leader in online education. Learn more at k12.

CONTACT: Beverly Hsu K12...