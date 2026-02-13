Gujarat Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja Stable After Minor Heart Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Gujarat Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja is in a stable condition after suffering a minor heart attack and undergoing emergency angioplasty at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, sources said on Friday.

Vaja was admitted to the city-based cardiac institute after he reported feeling unwell shortly after attending a public function at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Earlier in the day, he had participated in a programme organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, where smart school projects were inaugurated and awards presented to outstanding teachers.

He remained at the event until around 5.30 p.m.

According to a source, the minister went to the hospital for a routine medical check-up after experiencing discomfort. During the evaluation, doctors detected a blockage in one of his coronary arteries.

“Following diagnostic tests, a blockage was identified and an immediate angioplasty was recommended,” the source said.

A stent was successfully implanted during the procedure. Doctors described the cardiac episode as minor and confirmed that the intervention was carried out without complications.

“The minister is currently stable and under observation. He has been advised complete rest for five days,” the source added.

Vaja, who assumed office as a Cabinet-rank Education Minister in October last year, is a native of Ahmedabad and a former medical practitioner.

He holds MBBS, DGO and MD degrees from Gujarat University and completed LLB and LLM qualifications in 2022.

He was elected to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from the Kodinar constituency in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Hospital authorities said he will continue to be monitored over the next few days as part of post-procedure care.