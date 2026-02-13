Vande Bharat Express Soon In Tripura: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Feb 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the state has embarked on a new phase of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Centre and the state government working in close coordination to ensure that welfare benefits reach the last person in society.

​​The Chief Minister, after virtually laying the foundation stones for three development projects in Udaipur, under Gomati district, said these projects would open new avenues for infrastructure development while also contributing to environmental protection, urbanisation, and overall economic progress.

​Saha said that development works worth nearly Rs 1,300 crore are currently underway across Tripura.

​Expressing optimism about the country's future, he said India is steadily progressing towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to actively participate in achieving this national goal.

​“The present government is implementing development programmes with speed and sensitivity and stands by the people in both times of joy and hardship,” the Chief Minister said.

​Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, Saha said that the focus remains on the comprehensive development of the poor, farmers, women, and youth.

​“As a committed guardian of the nation, the Prime Minister has ensured national security while countering all forms of conspiracies,” he added.

​The Chief Minister said that a paperless administrative system has been introduced from the Civil Secretariat down to the Panchayat level. He noted that after Goa and Mizoram, Tripura has achieved the status of a fully literate state and has won 347 awards at the national and regional levels.

​Saha announced that the Vande Bharat Express would be introduced in Tripura soon to further strengthen the transport network. He also said that work on upgrading the road from Agartala to Udaipur in southern Tripura into a four-lane highway would begin shortly.

​“The government's objective is not limited to the development of Agartala alone, but to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the entire state,” he said.

​The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish an Ayurvedic hospital in Tepania, Udaipur. He said that currently, 450 students are pursuing MBBS in three medical colleges, and 63 students are pursuing BDS courses in the state.

​Initiatives are also underway to set up a health university in Tripura, said Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

​Saha further expressed hope that investments worth around Rs 15,000 crore would flow into the state in the coming days. He noted that Tripura now has about 923 km of national highways, a significant increase from 198 km earlier.