ITW Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.61 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend equates to $6.44 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on April 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $16 billion in 2025. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. .

