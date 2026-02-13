Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-02-13 11:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Notification of Interests of Directors
13 February 2026

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 6 January 2026, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 13 February 2026:

Director Shares Allotted
Gaynor Coley 10,080

For further information please contact:
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100


MENAFN13022026004107003653ID1110737672



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search