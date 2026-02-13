Porsche Taycan Recipient Of 2026 Canadian Electric Car Of The Year Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest all-electric four-door sports car selected as top vehicle by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) voted the Porsche Taycan as“Canadian Electric Car of the Year” for 2026.

“We are honoured that the Canadian Car of the Year jury recognized the Taycan as an outstanding choice this year,” said Trevor Arthur, President & CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.“This all-electric sports car offers a winning combination of performance, efficiency, to surprising practicality that have always been hallmarks of the brand.”

The first all-electric model from Porsche proposes standard all-wheel drive with power starting from 536 hp for the Taycan 4S to 1,019 hp for the Taycan Turbo GT. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h can be achieved in 3.7 seconds with the optional Launch Control feature on the former and as little as 2.2 seconds on the latter. The Taycan 4S is offered at a starting price of $136,200 for the sedan, and $143,1000 for the Cross Turismo bodystyle.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is the brand's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us:

| | | | | | |

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at

Public Relations

Patrick Saint-Pierre

647-531-2992

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at