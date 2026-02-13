Wells Of Life Announces Walk4water 2026: A New Chapter After 12 Years Of Run4water

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Wells of Life announces that after 12 successful years of Run4Water, 2026 will mark the inaugural Walk4Water, a reimagined community event designed to be more inclusive, family-centered and celebratory. Walk4Water 2026 will take place on Saturday, March 21 at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, California, under the theme“Step Into Their Story.”

For more than a decade, Run4Water brought together runners, families and schools to support clean water access in Uganda, helping transform the lives of thousands through restoring wells. As the event continued to grow, Wells of Life recognized that the heart of the experience was not competition, but connection––to the people, families and communities impacted by clean water.

Walk4Water represents an evolution of that mission. Rather than a race, the event is now a 3K walk, inviting participants of all ages and abilities to walk in solidarity and then gather in celebration of collective impact.

Event Overview

- Event: Walk4Water 2026

- Date/Time: Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM

- Location: Mile Square Regional Park, Fountain Valley, California

- Format: 3K Walk and Celebration Village

The event will culminate in a Celebration Village, featuring interactive and educational experiences, youth-led stations and community-focused activities designed to highlight global impact in a joyful and engaging way.

In 2026, Walk4Water is anchored by a clear impact goal: the restoration of 40 wells in Uganda, bringing clean water to 40,000 people in need.

A defining feature of Walk4Water is its emphasis on youth leadership in action. Students play an active role as fundraisers, storytellers, educators and advocates for global health. Corporate partners help make Walk4Water possible by supporting both global transformation and the development of the next generation of servant leaders.