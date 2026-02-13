ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Announces Strong 28-Member Squad For Upcoming Season

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, Feb 13 (IANS) As the Indian Super League (ISL) returns to Jamshedpur after nearly a year, Jamshedpur FC has unveiled its 28-player squad for the upcoming season. Shield-winning coach Owen Coyle is once again leading the team, which will host nine key home matches at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

The Men of Steel will kick off their ISL season on February 15 at JRD Stadium against Mohammedan SC, signalling what many hope will be a strong turnaround. Following the Super Cup campaign, the team is eager to respond positively and restore the Furnace's reputation as one of the league's toughest venues.

The squad has a balanced mix, with six international players bringing experience and quality to the talented Indian core. This is enhanced by a combination of experienced veterans and promising young talents, resulting in a blend of expertise and youthful energy.

The squad largely retains its core from the Super Cup, with Ravi Kumar the only new signing since then, bringing additional experience and depth to the goalkeeping squad.

Jamshedpur FC's midfield is particularly robust, featuring key foreign players Nikola Stojanovic and Madih Talal, alongside Pronay Halder, all expected to play significant roles. Supporting them are Rei Tachikawa and a strong selection of Indian midfielders, making the engine room well-prepared for upcoming challenges.

Defensively, veteran players like Pratik Chaudhari, Stephen Eze, and Lazar Cirkovic offer stability, while the attacking lineup includes Messi Bouli, Sanan, and Ritwik.

Since returning to the club, Owen Coyle has been full of praise for the commitment shown by the players.“We're delighted with how hard the squad have been working since we came in,” said Coyle.“We inherited the squad, which was assembled before the Super Cup, but the players have shown a great attitude, great commitment, and have worked extremely hard in training. What we want to do now is transmit that work from the training ground onto the field, starting with the ISL game on Sunday,” he said.

As the top league returns to the city and Jamshedpur FC hosts nine home matches with full crowds, the Men of Steel are ready to take on the new challenge.

Squad:

Goalkeepers- Albino Geovanni Gomes, Ravi Kumar, Amrit Gope, Ayush Jena

Defenders- Stephen Eze, Lazar Cirkovic, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Mark Zothanpuia, Praful Kumar, Kartik Choudhary, Nikhil Barla

Midfielders- Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Madih Talal, Nikola Stojanovic, Rei Tachikawa, Ritwik Das, Sourav Das, Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu, Vincy Barretto, Sreekuttan VS, Samir Murmu

Forwards- Messi Bouli, Sanan Mohammed K, Manvir Singh, Rosenberg Gabriel