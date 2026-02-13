Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening At Ironridge At Metro Heights In Montebello, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five new luxury model homes will debut at Feb. 14 Grand Opening Event

MONTEBELLO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of five stunning model homes at its newest luxury condominium community, Ironridge at Metro Heights, located just 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Montebello, California. The public is invited to the model home grand opening event taking place this Saturday, Feb. 14 from 11am to 2pm at 1715 Hummingbird Place in Montebello.

Ironridge at Metro Heights offers an extraordinary collection of new condos with six distinct floor plans, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 to 3.5 bathrooms. One- and two-story home designs range from approximately 1,400 to 2,800 square feet and include attached two-car garages. Homes are priced from the upper $800,000s, providing excellent value for luxury living in a prime Southern California location.









"Ironridge at Metro Heights provides home shoppers with luxury living, low-maintenance convenience, and access to exceptional amenities just 20 minutes from downtown Los Angeles," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "The debut of our five new model homes offers an exciting opportunity for home shoppers to envision their dream home within this exceptional community."

Homeowners at Ironridge at Metro Heights will enjoy a wide array of resort-style amenities within the Metro Heights master plan. The 10,000-square-foot recreation center features multiple pools, spas, private cabanas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The community also includes a future five-acre public park, four pocket parks, a scenic promenade, and six trails. Social spaces including barbecue areas, fireplaces, and event spaces provide the perfect setting for entertaining and relaxation. The location offers convenient access to nearby shopping destinations, including the Shops at Montebello and Montebello Town Square.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

With the opening of five new model homes at Ironridge, there will be a total of 14 professionally designed and decorated Toll Brothers model homes available to tour in Metro Heights.

To learn more about Ironridge at Metro Heights and the Toll Brothers Feb. 14 model home grand opening event, call 844-790-5263 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

